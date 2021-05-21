World
All sides must make 'welcome' Gaza ceasefire durable: UK's Raab
- Israel and Hamas, announced the ceasefire earlier Thursday aimed to close 11 days of deadly fighting that pounded the Palestinian enclave and forced countless Israelis to seek shelter from rockets.
21 May 2021
LONDON: Britain on Thursday welcomed a ceasefire announced by Israel and Hamas and called on all sides to work to make it durable and "end the unacceptable cycle of violence" in the region.
"All sides must work to make the ceasefire durable and end the unacceptable cycle of violence and loss of civilian life," UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Twitter, adding that Britain supports "efforts to bring about peace".
The truce brokered by Egypt,was agreed following mounting international pressure to stem the bloodshed.
