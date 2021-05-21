World
Hamas claims victory in conflict with Israel after ceasefire
- "This is the euphoria of victory," said Khalil al-Hayya.
21 May 2021
GAZA CITY: A senior Hamas figure claimed victory in the conflict with Israel Friday in a speech to thousands of people celebrating in Gaza City after a ceasefire came into place.
"This is the euphoria of victory," said Khalil al-Hayya.
He also promised to reconstruct homes destroyed by Israeli air strikes.
