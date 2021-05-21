ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
World

Sisi and Biden talk de-escalation in Palestinian Territories

AFP 21 May 2021

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi spoke to Joe Biden Thursday, the first call since the US president took office, discussing how to end the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants.

“The call exchanged views on stopping the violence and escalation in the Palestinian Territories,” a statement from Egypt’s presidency said.

Cairo has sought to mediate a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas since violence escalated on May 10.

Sisi pledged $500 million towards reconstruction efforts in the blockaded enclave earlier in this week.

He also ordered the opening of the Rafah border crossing — the enclave’s only border point not controlled by Israel — to allow wounded Gazans to be treated in Egyptian hospitals and to deliver aid.

