New deep-water port opens at Lamu, Kenya

LAMU, (Kenya): A new deep-water port at the Kenyan island of Lamu welcomed its first ships Thursday, launching a potential trade corridor for neighbouring countries despite local opposition. The $3 billion Lamu Port is part of an ambitious $23 billion regional transport corridor known as LAPSSET, or the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport Corridor, launched nearly a decade ago, in 2012.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta presided over the commissioning ceremony. From the start, the 32-berth port has faced opposition from local businessmen who depend heavily on tourism and fishing, as well as from environmental groups.

The transport corridor is intended to ease the flow of goods between Kenya and its two northern, landlocked neighbours while easing congestion at Mombasa, East Africa’s busiest port, further to the south.