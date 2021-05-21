ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
World

Israel agrees to ceasefire after 11-day destruction

  • A statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the security cabinet had "unanimously accepted the recommendations to accept an Egyptian initiative for an unconditional... ceasefire."
AFP 21 May 2021

JERUSALEM: Israel and Palestine agreed to a ceasefire on Thursday to end 11 days of destruction.

A statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the security cabinet had "unanimously accepted the recommendations to accept an Egyptian initiative for an unconditional... ceasefire."

Hamas then confirmed the ceasefire in a statement, saying it would come into force at 2300 GMT.

The Israeli aerial and artillery onslaught has killed more than 230 people in Gaza, and badly damaged the impoverished territory’s infrastructure, including the fresh water and sewer systems, the electrical grid, hospitals, schools and roads, according to a report in the New York Times.

Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Palestine ceasefire Hamas

Israel agrees to ceasefire after 11-day destruction

