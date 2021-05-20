World
White House says reports of a move toward cease-fire in Israeli-Palestinian conflict are encouraging
- "We have seen reports of a move toward a potential ceasefire. That's clearly encouraging," Psaki told a regular news briefing.
20 May 2021
WASHINGTON: White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday that reports of a move toward a cease-fire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict were encouraging.
"We have seen reports of a move toward a potential ceasefire. That's clearly encouraging," Psaki told a regular news briefing.
Diplomatic moves towards a ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict gathered pace on Thursday after U.S. President Joe Biden called for a de-escalation, but Israel threatened to step up strikes on Gaza as Hamas rocket fire resumed after a pause.
