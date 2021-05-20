Argentine port workers say to hold another 48-hour strike next week

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina's grains exports remained paralyzed on Thursday due to a strike by port workers pressing demands that their members be vaccinated against COVID-19, with the labor groups threatening another 48-hour work stoppage next week.

Argentina's Port and Maritime Activities chamber told Reuters that the strike had halted port activity.

After a meeting with government officials late on Wednesday, the unions issued a statement saying they would "continue the struggle to protect our health and are ready to call a new 48-hour strike starting at 00:00 hours on Wednesday May 26."

Dock workers who prepare ships to sail after being loaded were among those on strike, along with tugboat captains and sailors who guide cargo ships to and from port. In addition, dock-side grains inspectors represented by the powerful Urgara union said on Wednesday they were joining the work stoppage.

Port workers are "essential" to the economy, and thus entitled to be vaccinated, the unions have said.

A spokesman for the health ministry did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Argentina is the world's top exporter of soymeal livestock feed, used to fatten hogs and poultry form Europe to Southeast Asia. The South American grains powerhouse is also the world's No. 3 corn supplier and a major wheat exporter.

The strike hits during the high export season as Argentine growers are currently harvesting their main cash crops of soybeans and corn.

The work stoppage halted activity at the ports hub of Rosario, from which about 80% of Argentina's agricultural commodities are shipped. The Rosario exchange expects this year's soy crop at 45 million tonnes and the corn harvest at 50 million tonnes.