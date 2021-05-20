ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.91%)
ASC 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.29%)
AVN 88.71 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.2%)
BOP 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.3%)
DGKC 112.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.49%)
EPCL 50.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
FCCL 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.99%)
FFBL 25.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
HASCOL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.04%)
HUBC 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
JSCL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.46%)
KAPCO 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.69%)
LOTCHEM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.31%)
MLCF 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PAEL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.79%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.85%)
POWER 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.26%)
PPL 82.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
SNGP 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.3%)
TRG 179.64 Increased By ▲ 4.89 (2.8%)
UNITY 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.4%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
BR100 4,933 Increased By ▲ 19.27 (0.39%)
BR30 25,729 Increased By ▲ 270.03 (1.06%)
KSE100 45,725 Increased By ▲ 43.18 (0.09%)
KSE30 18,671 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,987
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
890,391
420724hr
Sindh
303,323
Punjab
331,102
Balochistan
24,223
Islamabad
79,789
KPK
128,033
Palm oil may seek support at 4,195 ringgit

  • A break below this level may open the way towards the range of 4,021 ringgit to 4,117 ringgit.
Reuters 20 May 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may seek a support at 4,195 ringgit per tonne and start a bounce thereafter.

The contract may slide a bit more after the deep drop on Wednesday. The fall of overnight US grains may have a bearish impact on palm oil price as well.

Given that the support at 4,195 ringgit triggered a decent bounce on May 18. It may hold again to cause a weaker bounce.

A break below this level may open the way towards the range of 4,021 ringgit to 4,117 ringgit.

On the daily chart, the contract may consolidate in a zone of 4,192 ringgit to 4,576 ringgit for some days. Until now, there has not been any trend reversal signal.

The uptrend may resume upon the completion of the consolidation.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Palm oil may seek support at 4,195 ringgit

