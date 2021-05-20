ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.61%)
ASC 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.79%)
ASL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
AVN 88.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.07%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.3%)
DGKC 112.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.58%)
EPCL 50.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.3%)
FCCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
FFBL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
FFL 15.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.04%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
JSCL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.46%)
KAPCO 39.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.16%)
LOTCHEM 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
MLCF 44.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
PAEL 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.57%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
POWER 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
PPL 82.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PRL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PTC 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 42.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.4%)
TRG 179.44 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.68%)
UNITY 40.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
BR100 4,932 Increased By ▲ 18.49 (0.38%)
BR30 25,675 Increased By ▲ 216.19 (0.85%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By ▲ 81.23 (0.18%)
KSE30 18,696 Increased By ▲ 27.22 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,987
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
890,391
420724hr
Sindh
303,323
Punjab
331,102
Balochistan
24,223
Islamabad
79,789
KPK
128,033
Business Recorder Logo
May 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US allows Pfizer vaccine in fridge for a month

  • The vials were previously only allowed to be kept at such temperatures for five days.
AFP 20 May 2021

WASHINGTON: The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine can be stored at refrigerator temperatures for up to a month in the United States, the country's health regulator announced Wednesday, in a change expected to help distribution of the shot.

The US Food and Drug Administration said it had made the decision "based on a review of recent data submitted by Pfizer," and will allow vials of the vaccine to be stored at refrigerator temperatures of 2-8 degrees Celsius (35-46 degrees Fahrenheit) for up to one month.

The vials were previously only allowed to be kept at such temperatures for five days.

"This change should make this vaccine more widely available to the American public by facilitating the ability of vaccine providers, such as community doctors' offices, to receive, store and administer the vaccine," said Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

The European Medicines Agency On Monday also approved the storage of the Pfizer vaccine in fridges for up to a month.

The FDA had already relaxed conditions for the vaccine's storage in February, allowing it to be kept "at conventional temperatures commonly found in pharmaceutical freezers for a period of up to two weeks" rather than ultra-low freezer temperature of -80 to -60 degrees Celsius.

BioNTech Pfizer US Food and Drug Administration Peter Marks

US allows Pfizer vaccine in fridge for a month

Iran dumps India, awards Farzad-B gas field contract to local firm

Professional, non-professional exams can be held ‘promptly’ if COVID-19 arrangements satisfactory: Shafqat Mahmood

Bitcoin tumble slows with help from Elon Musk

US, Russia seek to ease tensions in first meeting of Biden administration

Tarin’s approach to Budget FY22 ‘Well thought out’ tax reforms

Lavrov, Blinken call for cooperation in first meet

Country has huge power generating potential: PM

'Agreement shaping up' on Iran nuclear talks: negotiators

Indian, European refiners get ready to buy Iranian oil

Progress observed in 18 PSEs’ sell-off process

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters