Germany's 2021 wheat and rapeseed harvest seen up on year
19 May 2021
HAMBURG: Germany's 2021 wheat crop of all types is expected to increase by 2.4% on the year to around 22.66 million tonnes, the country's association of farm cooperatives said in its latest harvest estimate on Wednesday.
The association forecast Germany's 2021 winter rapeseed crop will rise 3.1% from last summer's crop to 3.62 million tonnes.
In its previous harvest forecast in April, the association had forecast a wheat crop of 22.63 million tonnes and a winter rapeseed crop of 3.57 million tonnes.
