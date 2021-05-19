ANL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-7.53%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.46%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.35%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.75%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
DGKC 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.61%)
EPCL 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.5%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.05%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.04%)
HASCOL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.98%)
HUBC 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
JSCL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.7%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.51%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.87%)
LOTCHEM 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
MLCF 43.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.26%)
PAEL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
POWER 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
PPL 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.39%)
TRG 174.75 Decreased By ▼ -8.05 (-4.4%)
UNITY 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
BR100 4,914 Decreased By ▼ -44.93 (-0.91%)
BR30 25,459 Decreased By ▼ -427.52 (-1.65%)
KSE100 45,682 Decreased By ▼ -299.71 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,669 Decreased By ▼ -157.06 (-0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Business Recorder
May 19, 2021
World

Malawi destroys 17,000 expired AstraZeneca vaccines

  • The southern African country has so far received three batches of the AstraZeneca vaccine -- 300,000 doses under the Covax vaccine sharing facility, 50,000 from India and 102,000 from the African Union.
AFP 19 May 2021

LILONGWE: Malawi on Wednesday destroyed nearly 17,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that had expired in mid-April, with the health minister blaming "propaganda" for many Malawians' reluctance to receive the jab.

"The batch which had expired (has) been withdrawn from our system and has been destroyed," Health Minister Kumbize Kandodo said at the Kamuzu Central Hospital in the capital Lilongwe.

The southern African country has so far received three batches of the AstraZeneca vaccine -- 300,000 doses under the Covax vaccine sharing facility, 50,000 from India and 102,000 from the African Union.

Kandodo said the African Union batch had "two weeks of shelf life, and unfortunately, in those two weeks, we were not able to absorb everything, mostly due to the propaganda against the AstraZeneca vaccine."

Austria this week became the third European country to drop AstraZeneca, after Norway and Denmark ditched the vaccine over rare cases of severe blood clots in people receiving the jab.

Kandodo said Wednesday: "We tried to assure Malawians and give them the faith" but wound up with 16,910 unusable doses of AstraZeneca, incinerated in a brief ceremony at the hospital.

Since Malawi launched its vaccination drive in March, it has inoculated 300,000 people of its target to reach 11 million, or 60 percent of the population, by the end of the year.

"We don't want to lose any vaccine because we have a lot of people to vaccinate but... we have to remove all expired drugs from the system," Kandodo said.





