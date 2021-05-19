Markets
Ivory Coast cocoa grinding could drop 40% in May due to power outages
- Grinders will be allowed to export and process their beans elsewhere, likely in their European or US factories.
Updated 19 May 2021
ABIDJAN: Ivory Coast cocoa grinding could drop by 40% to 25,000 tonnes in May, and even further in June, due to power shortages in the world's top grower, five sources, including some in the exporters' association GEPEX said on Friday.
Grinders will be allowed to export and process their beans elsewhere, likely in their European or US factories, due to the power crisis, said industry regulator, the Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC).
