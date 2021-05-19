World
Malaysia reports new daily high of over 6,000 COVID-19 cases
19 May 2021
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian authorities on Wednesday reported 6,075 new coronavirus cases, a new daily record as the country grapples with a surge in infections.
The figure breaks the previous high recorded on Jan. 30, when the health ministry reported 5,728 daily cases.
