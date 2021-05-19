ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.37%)
ASC 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.27%)
ASL 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
AVN 87.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.83%)
BOP 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
BYCO 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
DGKC 113.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.43%)
EPCL 50.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.16%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.08%)
FFL 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.55%)
HASCOL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (7.64%)
HUBC 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.01%)
HUMNL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.21%)
KAPCO 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.39%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.64%)
LOTCHEM 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
MLCF 43.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.24%)
PAEL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.48%)
PPL 83.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
PRL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.04%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.7%)
TRG 176.60 Decreased By ▼ -6.20 (-3.39%)
UNITY 40.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -39.52 (-0.8%)
BR30 25,518 Decreased By ▼ -368.46 (-1.42%)
KSE100 45,717 Decreased By ▼ -264.53 (-0.58%)
KSE30 18,703 Decreased By ▼ -122.6 (-0.65%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Business Recorder Logo
May 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany bans three groups close to Hezbollah

  • In face of the renewed violence in the region, German authorities are concerned about a rise in anti-Semitism.
AFP 19 May 2021

BERLIN: The German government said Wednesday it is banning three groups close to Hezbollah, the Lebanese movement that opposes Israel, against the backdrop of the current military escalation in the Middle East.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer "has banned three groups that are financing the terrorist organisation Hezbollah," his spokesman wrote in a tweet.

"Whoever supports terror will not be safe in Germany... They will find no refuge in our country."

The interior ministry said that searches were currently under way in a number of different regional states in Germany.

According to German media reports, the operations had been carried in the states of Hamburg, Bremen, Hesse, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia and Schleswig-Holstein.

Hezbollah is designated a terrorist group by Israel and much of the West.

Founded in the 1980s to fight Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon, it has grown into Iran's main regional proxy with operatives in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

The only Lebanese faction to have kept its weapons after the 1975-90 civil war, Hezbollah now has a more powerful arsenal than the Lebanese national army.

Israel's deadly Gaza offensive has many eyes trained on the Lebanese border for a Hezbollah reaction, but observers argue the Iran-backed movement is unlikely to risk an all-out conflict.

Incidents at the border in recent days have raised the temperature but, with Lebanon already on its knees amid a deep political and economic crisis, the Shiite group seems intent on refraining from an escalation.

In face of the renewed violence in the region, German authorities are concerned about a rise in anti-Semitism.

A pro-Palestinian demonstration in Berlin resulted in clashes and arrests.

Last week, Israeli flags were burned in front of synagogues in Bonn and Muenster.

"Our democracy will not tolerate anti-Semitic demonstrations," the spokesman for Angela Merkel had said at the time.

German government Interior Minister Horst Seehofer German media Lower Saxony Schleswig Holstein North Rhine Westphalia

Germany bans three groups close to Hezbollah

Bitcoin tumbles below $40,000 after China issues warning

India reports record 4,529 daily Covid-19 deaths

First US-Russia meeting ahead of Biden-Putin summit

Saudi foreign minister 'hopeful' over exploratory Iran talks

Death toll climbs in Israel-Gaza conflict as France proposes ceasefire

Tareen refutes media reports, denies forming forward bloc in PTI

Gaza conflict pushing region in 'wrong direction': Saudi Arabia

US condemns Erdogan 'anti-Semitic' remarks

Pakistan reports over 100 COVID-19 deaths for second consecutive day

FY22 budget to be aimed at boosting agri output: govt

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters