World
Trump Organization under criminal investigation: NY attorney general
- We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA.
19 May 2021
NEW YORK: The Trump Organization is being investigated in a "criminal capacity" as New York prosecutors advance their probe into former president Donald Trump's business dealings, the state attorney general announced Tuesday.
"We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature," a spokesman for Attorney General Letitia James' office said. "We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA."
Pakistan, Turkey discuss ways to bring an end to Israeli atrocities against Palestinians
Trump Organization under criminal investigation: NY attorney general
Bitcoin tumbles below $40,000 after China issues warning
India reports record 4,529 daily Covid-19 deaths
First US-Russia meeting ahead of Biden-Putin summit
Saudi foreign minister 'hopeful' over exploratory Iran talks
Death toll climbs in Israel-Gaza conflict as France proposes ceasefire
Tareen forms like-minded group in National, Punjab assembly in setback to PTI
Gaza conflict pushing region in 'wrong direction': Saudi Arabia
US condemns Erdogan 'anti-Semitic' remarks
Pakistan reports over 100 COVID-19 deaths for second consecutive day
FY22 budget to be aimed at boosting agri output: govt
Read more stories
Comments