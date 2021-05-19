ANL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.31%)
ASC 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.07%)
ASL 23.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.22%)
AVN 87.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.66%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
BYCO 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
DGKC 113.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.49%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.8%)
HASCOL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (8.18%)
HUBC 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 39.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.92%)
LOTCHEM 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
MLCF 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
POWER 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
PPL 83.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
PRL 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.16%)
PTC 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
SNGP 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.67%)
TRG 178.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.31 (-2.36%)
UNITY 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.61%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.19%)
BR100 4,941 Decreased By ▼ -17.39 (-0.35%)
BR30 25,692 Decreased By ▼ -194.88 (-0.75%)
KSE100 45,858 Decreased By ▼ -123.35 (-0.27%)
KSE30 18,756 Decreased By ▼ -70.2 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
World

US condemns Erdogan 'anti-Semitic' remarks

  • The United States strongly condemns President Erdogan's recent anti-Semitic comments regarding the Jewish people and finds them reprehensible
AFP 19 May 2021

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday sharply criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for what it called "anti-Semitic" remarks amid his denunciations of Israel's offensive in Gaza.

"The United States strongly condemns President Erdogan's recent anti-Semitic comments regarding the Jewish people and finds them reprehensible," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

