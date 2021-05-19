World
France proposes resolution on Mideast violence to UN Security Council
- Zhang Jun, Beijing's ambassador to the UN, told reporters his team had heard the proposal and for China.
19 May 2021
UNITED NATIONS: France proposed Tuesday to the UN Security Council, blocked for eight days from making a statement by the United States, to adopt a resolution on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, diplomats said.
Zhang Jun, Beijing's ambassador to the UN, told reporters his team had heard the proposal and "for China, definitely, we are supportive" of efforts to end the crisis and secure peace in the Middle East.
