ANL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.31%)
ASC 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.07%)
ASL 23.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
AVN 87.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.45%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
BYCO 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
DGKC 113.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.49%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
HASCOL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (8.5%)
HUBC 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.92%)
LOTCHEM 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
MLCF 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
PAEL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
POWER 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
PPL 83.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.66%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.56%)
TRG 178.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.38%)
UNITY 41.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.19%)
BR100 4,942 Decreased By ▼ -16.46 (-0.33%)
BR30 25,697 Decreased By ▼ -190.02 (-0.73%)
KSE100 45,882 Decreased By ▼ -99.76 (-0.22%)
KSE30 18,768 Decreased By ▼ -57.59 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Business Recorder Logo
May 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sudan bans travellers from India, imposes virus curbs

  • Mass prayers and rituals will also be put on hold.
AFP 19 May 2021

KHARTOUM: Sudan on Tuesday banned travellers arriving from India and imposed new coronavirus restrictions including closing schools, as coronavirus cases rise.

"Entry will be prevented for all travellers arriving directly from India or through any other country after having visited India in the past 14 days," said the country's ruling council in a statement.

Travellers from Egypt and Ethiopia will be re-tested upon arrival, it said.

India is experiencing elevated numbers of Covid-19 cases following the spread of a variant which has been classified by the World Health Organisation as a "variant of concern."

Sudan has registered 34,707 Covid-19 cases including 1,116 fatalities as of May 16.

Authorities fear the virus caseload would exceed 100,000 during the first and second weeks of June if people fail to take the necessary measures, according to the statement.

"The Supreme Health Emergencies Committee ... ordered the suspension of all universities and schools for a month," it said.

Mass prayers and rituals will also be put on hold.

The coronavirus has piled pressure on Sudan which is navigating a rocky political transition and struggling with economic woes following the April 2019 ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

Its dilapidated healthcare system was already strained by acute shortages of medicines and medical supplies.

In March, the country began inoculating healthcare workers after receiving AstraZeneca vaccinations through the Covax initiative which provides jabs to poor countries.

Coronavirus India Sudan coronavirus restrictions

Sudan bans travellers from India, imposes virus curbs

Saudi foreign minister 'hopeful' over exploratory Iran talks

Death toll climbs in Israel-Gaza conflict as France proposes ceasefire

Tareen forms like-minded group in National, Punjab assembly in setback to PTI

Gaza conflict pushing region in 'wrong direction': Saudi Arabia

US condemns Erdogan 'anti-Semitic' remarks

Pakistan reports over 100 COVID-19 deaths for second consecutive day

FY22 budget to be aimed at boosting agri output: govt

Divestment of PPL, OGDCL shares opposed by PD

ECC all set to consider KE-public sector entities AA

SEZs: BoI seeks minimum turnover tax exemption

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters