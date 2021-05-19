ANL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.31%)
ASC 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.07%)
ASL 23.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
AVN 87.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.45%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
DGKC 113.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.49%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
HASCOL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (8.72%)
HUBC 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.92%)
LOTCHEM 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
MLCF 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
PAEL 32.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
POWER 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
PPL 83.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.66%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.56%)
TRG 178.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-2.27%)
UNITY 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.19%)
BR100 4,942 Decreased By ▼ -16.38 (-0.33%)
BR30 25,695 Decreased By ▼ -191.66 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,885 Decreased By ▼ -97.18 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,769 Decreased By ▼ -57.19 (-0.3%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Business Recorder Logo
May 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Amazon to extend ban on police use of face recognition tech

  • Its ban was followed by Microsoft and IBM, which made similar announcements.
AFP 19 May 2021

WASHINGTON: Amazon said Tuesday it is extending its ban on the use of its facial recognition tools for law enforcement, amid persistent concerns of bias in the technology.

The tech giant last June announced it was implementing a one-year moratorium on police use of its technology, saying the pause could give Congress time to enact safeguards against misuse of facial recognition.

The company confirmed Tuesday an extension of that ban "until further notice" without elaborating.

Last year's move came amid widespread protests over police brutality and concerns that facial recognition technology is flawed, especially in analyzing features of African Americans.

Activists also say the technology tools may use algorithms which discriminate, intentionally or not, against Black people.

Activists have targeted Amazon Web Services cloud computing unit's "Rekognition" facial recognition technology and Ring surveillance cameras used for home security. It was not clear the degree to which police have used the systems.

Amazon last year called for governments to put in place "stronger regulations to govern the ethical use of facial recognition technology."

Its ban was followed by Microsoft and IBM, which made similar announcements.

Last week, a coalition of activist groups called for Amazon to permanently stop selling its Rekognition system and on Tuesday said the company should commit to scrapping the system.

"Facial recognition technology is too dangerous for it to be implemented at the whims of corporations like Amazon," said Evan Greer of the activist group Fight for the Future, one of the groups in the coalition.

Amazon tech giant African Americans Rekognition

Amazon to extend ban on police use of face recognition tech

Saudi foreign minister 'hopeful' over exploratory Iran talks

Death toll climbs in Israel-Gaza conflict as France proposes ceasefire

Tareen forms like-minded group in National, Punjab assembly in setback to PTI

Gaza conflict pushing region in 'wrong direction': Saudi Arabia

US condemns Erdogan 'anti-Semitic' remarks

Pakistan reports over 100 COVID-19 deaths for second consecutive day

FY22 budget to be aimed at boosting agri output: govt

Divestment of PPL, OGDCL shares opposed by PD

ECC all set to consider KE-public sector entities AA

SEZs: BoI seeks minimum turnover tax exemption

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters