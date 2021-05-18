World
Number of migrants arriving in Spain's Ceuta enclave Monday rises to 5,000: authorities
- A spokesman for the Spanish government delegation in Ceuta said the numbers arriving Monday were unprecedented.
18 May 2021
MADRID: At least 5,000 migrants, including a thousand minors, managed to reach the Spanish North African enclave of Ceuta on Monday -- a record number of arrivals in a single day as tensions rise between Spain and Morocco.
A spokesman for the Spanish government delegation in Ceuta said the numbers arriving Monday were unprecedented, adding that the migrants had reached the enclave by swimming or walking at low tide from beaches in neighbouring Morocco.
