Australian cricketer Aaron Summers charged with child sexual offences

Australian fast bowler Aaron Summers who represented Karachi Kings in the HBL PSL 2019, has been charged with two child sexual offenses.

Summers, who most recently played for Deccan Gladiators in the Abu Dhabi T10 league, was arrested on Friday afternoon. Police, with an arrest warrant, raided his residence in Fannie Bay and seized his mobile phone before making the arrest.

According to the Northern Territories Police Service, the phone contained a number of ‘child abuse videos’ and evidence that he contacted up to ten children in an ‘attempt to procure further illicit photographs.’

Aaron Summers, who was the first international player to debut in Pakistan’s domestic circuit by representing Southern Punjab in a List A match, was produced before the Darwin Local Court. He was subsequently charged with two counts of possessing child abuse material and one count of grooming a child. He has been remanded in custody.

“The behavior is despicable,” said the detective acting who is pursuing the case.

“Young people should be able to enjoy their childhood without the fear of predators approaching them for their own appalling intentions. The Northern Territory Joint Anti-Child Exploitation Team will continue to work with national and international partners to keep the most vulnerable in our community safe,” senior sergeant Paul Lawson added.