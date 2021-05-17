Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Erdogan urges pope to help end Israel's 'massacre'

  • Erdogan told Pope Francis that "Palestinians will continue to be subjected to a massacre unless the international community punishes Israel... with sanctions", the Turkish presidency said.
AFP 17 May 2021

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday urged Pope Francis to help rally the world to adopt sanctions against Israel for its "massacre" of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The phone call between Erdogan and the pontiff came as Turkey presses ahead with a furious diplomatic push to help end bloodshed that has claimed the lives of 197 Palestinians and 10 people in Israel since May 10.

Erdogan told Pope Francis that "Palestinians will continue to be subjected to a massacre unless the international community punishes Israel... with sanctions", the Turkish presidency said.

The pope's messages were of "great importance to mobilise the Christian world and the international community", the Turkish statement added.

The pope on Sunday said the loss of innocent lives in the violence was "terrible and unacceptable", warning that the conflict risked "degenerating into a spiral of death and destruction".

Erdogan, who has vocally championed the Palestinian cause during his 18-year rule, has spoken out repeatedly against Israel's actions, accusing it of waging "terrorism" last week.

He told the pope on Monday that "all of humanity should be united against" Israel.

"The savagery caused by Israel threatens regional security," he added.

The Turkish push for sanctions against Israel included a phone call on Monday between Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his British counterpart Dominic Raab.

Cavusoglu told Raab it was "essential that the international community should give a stronger reaction" to Israel's aggression, a Turkish foreign ministry source said.

Pope Francis Tayyip Erdogan massacre Gaza Strip Israeli air strikes

Erdogan urges pope to help end Israel's 'massacre'

Pakistan conveys its serious concern to Afghan side over 'irresponsible statements and baseless allegations' made by Afghan leadership

Bitcoin hits 3-month low, then rallies, on Musk tweets

India's Gujarat state braces for most severe cyclone in over two decades

Pakistan desires broad-based and comprehensive partnership with US, Qureshi tells Blinken

Corruption case: Govt includes Shehbaz Sharif's name in no-fly list

Gaza pummelled by fresh Israeli air strikes, nearly 200 dead in a week

Pakistan reports 3232 new coronavirus cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters clash in Montreal

UN General Assembly to consider call for Myanmar arms embargo

Israel launches dozens of strikes as Gaza fighting enters second week

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters