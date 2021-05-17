Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,381,042 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Monday.

At least 162,941,730 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Sunday, 9,624 new deaths and 565,136 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 4,106, followed by Brazil with 1,036 and Colombia with 520.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 585,970 deaths from 32,940,921 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 435,751 deaths from 15,627,475 cases, India with 274,390 deaths from 24,965,463 cases, Mexico with 220,433 deaths from 2,381,923 cases, and the United Kingdom with 127,679 deaths from 4,450,777 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Hungary with 302 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the Czech Republic with 279, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 274, the Republic of North Macedonia 250 and Montenegro 249.

Europe overall has 1,109,635 deaths from 52,245,488 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 981,805 deaths from 30,863,261 infections, and the United States and Canada 610,910 deaths from 34,267,534 cases.

Asia has reported 413,474 deaths from 32,575,549 cases, the Middle East 137,858 deaths from 8,251,380 cases, Africa 126,284 deaths from 4,692,347 cases, and Oceania 1,076 deaths from 46,177 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.