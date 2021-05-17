Markets
Mauritius tenders to buy 4,000 tonnes white rice, optional origin
- The rice was sought for delivery between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30. Tender deadline is June 1, traders said.
17 May 2021
HAMBURG: The state purchasing agency in Mauritius has issued an international tender to buy 4,000 tonnes of long grain white rice sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Monday.
The rice was sought for delivery between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30. Tender deadline is June 1, traders said.
A previous tender from Mauritius for 4,000 tonnes of rice closed on April 16.
