Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London copper edges up on Chilean supply worries

  • "Supply side issues may be back in focus" after the rejection of a final wage offer, ANZ said in a note.
Reuters 17 May 2021

HANOI: London copper prices rose on Monday as worries over supply from top producer Chile mounted after workers at two mines rejected a contract offer from the company and threats of a strike loomed.

A union representing workers at BHP's Escondida and Spence mines in Chile rejected the company's contract offer, raising the risk of a strike at the two sprawling copper deposits, the union's president said on Friday.

"Supply side issues may be back in focus" after the rejection of a final wage offer, ANZ said in a note.

Chilean law allows either party to now request a five-day government mediation period, extendable for an additional five days, ahead of any eventual strike. BHP told Reuters it believed the two parties could still reach an agreement.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange advanced 0.6% to $10,296.50 a tonne by 0717 GMT, while the most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gave up modest gains early in the session to close down 0.1% at 74,750 yuan ($11,609) a tonne.

London BHP London Brent Copper pri almunium

London copper edges up on Chilean supply worries

Bitcoin hits 3-month low, then rallies, on Musk tweets

India's Gujarat state braces for most severe cyclone in over two decades

Pakistan desires broad-based and comprehensive partnership with US, Qureshi tells Blinken

Corruption case: Govt includes Shehbaz Sharif's name in no-fly list

Gaza pummelled by fresh Israeli air strikes, nearly 200 dead in a week

Pakistan reports 3232 new coronavirus cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters clash in Montreal

UN General Assembly to consider call for Myanmar arms embargo

Israel launches dozens of strikes as Gaza fighting enters second week

OIC condemns Israel’s attacks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters