Chileans choose body to rewrite dictatorship-era constitution

SANTIAGO: Polls closed in Chile Sunday after two days of voting for a body of 155 people that will rewrite the country's dictatorship-era constitution many blame for deep societal inequalities.

A new constitution was a key demand of protesters who took to the streets in 2019 in weeks of demonstrations that left several dozen dead, but paved the way for what some label as Chile's most important election since its return to democracy 31 years ago.

"This election will define the constitution that will guide us for the next 40 or 50 years," said political scientist Claudio Fuentes of the Diego Portales University.

"A new Chile is at stake."

Chile's existing constitution dates from 1980, enacted at the height of dictator Augusto Pinochet's 1973-1990 rule.

It limits state intervention, promotes private enterprise in all sectors of the economy -- including education, health and pensions -- and is widely blamed for blocking equitable progress in a country ranked as one of the most unequal among advanced economies.

This inequality was one of the main drivers of October 2019 protests which resulted in the government agreeing a month later to a referendum on a new constitution.

That plebiscite, initially scheduled for April 2020 but delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, took place on October 25 last year.

Eighty percent voted for a new constitution to be drawn up by a body of elected members.