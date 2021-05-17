Singapore to shut schools

SINGAPORE: Singapore will shut most schools from Wednesday after the city-state reported the highest number of local Covid-19 infections in months, including several that were unlinked, according to authorities on Sunday. All primary, secondary and junior colleges will shift to full home-based learning from Wednesday until the end of the school term on May 28.

“Some of these (virus) mutations are much more virulent, and they seem to attack the younger children,” said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.

On Sunday, Singapore confirmed 38 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, the highest daily number since mid-September, of which 18 are currently unlinked.

Singapore has reported more than 61,000 virus cases, with the bulk linked to outbreaks last year in foreign worker dormitories, and 31 deaths. Sunday’s new cases were the highest number of local infections outside of the dormitories in a year.

The Asian trade and financial hub of 5.7 million people had until recently been reporting almost zero or single-digit daily infections locally for months.