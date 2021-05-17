At least seven dead in Indonesia boat selfie accident

JAKARTA: Seven Indonesians drowned after an overloaded boat capsized because of tourists attempting a selfie in a reservoir on Java island, police said Sunday.

The accident happened when all 20 passengers suddenly moved to the one side of the vessel to take a group photo on Saturday in the Boyolali regency, said Central Java police chief Ahmad Lutfi.

“The cause of the accident was overcapacity,” Lutfi told reporters.

“The 20 people took a selfie on the right side then the boat lost balance and flipped.”

Police added that 11 people were rescued but seven were found dead. Rescuers were searching for two people still missing.