World
Fighting resumes in southern Afghanistan as ceasefire ends: officials
- "The Taliban and government forces in Helmand clashed as the ceasefire ended," Attaullah Afghan, head of the Helmand provincial council, told AFP.
16 May 2021
KANDAHAR: Fighting between the Taliban and Afghan government forces resumed Sunday in the restive southern province of Helmand, officials said, ending a three-day ceasefire agreed by the warring sides to mark Eid al-Fitr holiday.
The two sides clashed on the outskirts of Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand, which had seen intense fighting since May 1 after the US military began its final withdrawal from Afghanistan, an Afghan military spokesman and a local official said.
Comments