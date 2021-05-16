Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,543
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
877,130
237924hr
Sindh
298,078
Punjab
325,662
Balochistan
23,831
Islamabad
79,123
KPK
126,787
Business Recorder Logo
May 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden urges calm in first call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

  • Biden told Abbas the United States is making efforts with the concerned parties to reach the goal of reducing violence in the region
  • The United States opposes the eviction of Palestinians from East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah: Biden
Reuters 16 May 2021

US President Joe Biden urged calm between Israel and Gaza on Saturday and affirmed his support for a two-state solution in his first phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas since taking office, the official Palestinian news agency said.

Biden dispatched an envoy to the region on Friday to work for calm.

Biden told Abbas the United States “is making efforts with the concerned parties to reach the goal” of reducing violence in the region, a summary of the call published by WAFA said.

Biden also said the United States opposes the eviction of Palestinians from East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah.

President Biden also spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Saturday and raised concerns about civilian casualties in Gaza and the bombing of the building that housed AP and other media offices.

In Gaza, at least 144 people have been killed since Monday, including 39 children and 22 women.

Israel’s army destroyed in an airstrike Saturday the 13-floor building housing Qatar-based Al-Jazeera television and American news agency The Associated Press in the Gaza Strip.

Israel “destroyed Jala Tower in the Gaza Strip, which contains the Al-Jazeera office and other international press offices,” Al-Jazeera said in a tweet, with an AP journalist saying the army had warned the tower’s owner ahead of the strike.

The building also contained a number of apartments and other offices.

Israel support Gaza Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu US president Joe Biden East Jerusalem telephone call calm deescalating tensions Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas eviction of Palestinians opposed

Biden urges calm in first call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Fighting between Taliban, Afghan forces resume in Southern Afghanistan after ceasefire ends

Thousands rally in North America in solidarity with Palestinians

COVID-19: Pakistan reports 76 deaths, 2,379 new infections in 24 hours

Veteran politician Begum Nasim Wali Khan passes away

UN chief 'dismayed', 'disturbed' by Israel strikes on Gaza

Brazil struggles to vaccinate as Covid toll spirals

UN Security Council to meet after Gaza destruction, rocket fire into Israel

Flared natural gas latest prize in bitcoin miners' energy quest

IS claims Afghan mosque blast that killed 12 worshippers: SITE

Fighting resumes in southern Afghanistan as ceasefire ends: officials

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters