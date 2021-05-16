Coronavirus
HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,467
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
874,751
153124hr
Sindh
297,078
Punjab
324,589
Balochistan
23,814
Islamabad
79,027
KPK
126,614
Business Recorder Logo
May 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU mulls ‘next steps’ as UK responds to Brexit lawsuit

AFP 16 May 2021

BRUSSELS: The European Union said Saturday it was weighing its "next steps" after Britain formally responded to Brussels over the launch of legal proceedings alleging London broke the Brexit protocol covering Northern Ireland. "We can confirm that the United Kingdom replied on 14 May to the European Commission's letter of formal notice, sent on 15 March," a European Commission spokesperson said. "The Commission will now assess the contents of the letter before deciding on next steps." The EU began an "infringement procedure" in March after London unilaterally delayed until October the introduction of custom controls on goods arriving in Northern Ireland from mainland Britain.

Brussels says this violates the protocol of the 2019 divorce pact that deals with Ireland, one of the most sensitive and fought over issues of Britain's break from bloc membership after 47 years.

The two sides insist they are working hard to find a solution after the protocol helped generate a leadership crisis and unrest in Northern Ireland. The protocol is designed to prevent the emergence of a "hard border" between Northern Ireland, which remains part of the United Kingdom, and its EU neighbour, the Republic of Ireland.

The special arrangement shifts customs and regulatory checks to Northern Irish ports on goods arriving from mainland Britain, effectively keeping the UK region within the EU's customs orbit.

European Union Brexit European Commission Brexit protocol

EU mulls ‘next steps’ as UK responds to Brexit lawsuit

Hard-earned peace in western border areas will be preserved

Ghani asks European allies’ role to ‘get Pakistan on board’

China’s Zhurong rover makes history with Mars landing

Country to get another batch of China’s vaccines today

Pandemic to be ‘far more deadly’ this year, WHO warns

WB approves $153m to support vaccination drive

Educational institutions: Sindh extends closure till 23rd

Expect ‘choppiness’ in US economic recovery: White House

New POL products’ prices to be announced tomorrow

Rs4bn allocation against RLNG supply: ECC refuses to give relief to export sectors

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.