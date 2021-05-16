Punjab CM, Sarwar offer Eid prayers in Lahore amid lockdown

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar offered Eid prayers in Lahore amid lockdown due to Covid-19.

The CM offered Eid prayers in the mosque of the CM’s Office due to rain while governor offered Eid prayers at Badshahi Mosque.

The CM, while maintaining social distance extended Eid greeting with the people. He prayed for the country’s progress, prosperity and stability. He also prayed for those who embraced martyrdom in Israeli bombardment and missile attacks in Palestine as well as for those who lost their lives due to corona pandemic including martyrs of the nation who sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace in the motherland and expressed solidarity with their families.

“We salute the struggle of the Kashmiri people who are fighting against the Indian atrocities.”

The CM also extended sympathies with the heirs of those who died in corona outbreak and said that that government is standing beside the families of the covid-19’s victims.

Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood Rasheed called on Sardar Usman Buzdar on Eid day and greeted him for Eid.

The CM said that following the golden principles of brotherhood and unity is the prime need of the time and we all should work together for betterment and development of our country by putting behind personal interests and political affiliations.

“Pakistan is our pride and identity; we have to rise as a dignified nation in the world by keeping our political differences aside,” he said, adding: “Pakistan is facing internal and external challenges and there is no room for politics of chaos in present scenario.”

Moreover, the CM directed to launch indiscriminate crackdown against the artificial price-hikers, profiteers and hoarders in the province.

The CM directed Cabinet Committee for Price Control to ensure availability of essential items at fixed rates to the public and warned that no laxity or negligence will be tolerated in this regard. He further directed to initiate legal action against artificial price-hikers.

He said that under Anti-Hoarding Ordinance 2020 action should also be taken against the hoarders. He said that such elements do not deserve any leniency and the government will go to last extent in providing relief to the people of the province. Curbing such mafia is necessary to safeguard the rights of consumers.

