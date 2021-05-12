World
World Bank signs $500mn infrastructure project for Congo's capital
- Kinshasa is the largest French-speaking city in the world with a population of just over 17 million.
- "Kin Elenda will help change the daily lives of the people of Kinshasa through the investments it will make throughout the city," said Jean-Christophe Carret, the World Bank's country director.
KINSHASA: The World Bank on Wednesday signed a $500 million infrastructure project with Democratic Republic of Congo to improve roads, mitigate flood risks, fight erosion and develop public spaces across the capital Kinshasa.
Funding for the "Kin Elenda" project will include a credit and grant of $250 million each, the World Bank said.
