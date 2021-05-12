Coronavirus
World

Russia has vaccinated 14 million against COVID, deputy PM says

  • On Monday, President Vladimir Putin said "21.5 million people have received vaccine shots", appearing to suggest a sharp rise in vaccinations.
  • Golikova said that 24 million represented the number of doses administered so far, according to the news agency.
Reuters 12 May 2021

MOSCOW: Russia has vaccinated over 14 million people against COVID-19 so far with at least one dose, RIA news cited Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova as saying on Wednesday, clarifying higher figures provided by other Russian authorities this week.

On Monday, President Vladimir Putin said "21.5 million people have received vaccine shots", appearing to suggest a sharp rise in vaccinations.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said "over 24 million people had gone through various stages of vaccination."

Golikova said that 24 million represented the number of doses administered so far, according to the news agency.

Over 14 million had received at least one dose of vaccine, Golikova, who has been overseeing the national inoculation campaign, was cited as saying. Of this number, around 10 million have received both doses.

Russia has approved three vaccines for domestic use, of which the most widely used is Sputnik V. It is administered in two doses, 21 days apart.

Despite being the first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for domestic use, in August last year, Russia's vaccine roll-out has been comparatively slow. Several polls have shown Russians to be reticent to get the vaccine.

