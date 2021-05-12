India PM won't attend UK G7 in person

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not attend the G7 Summit in the UK in person, the Indian government said Tuesday, as the country reels from a massive wave of coronavirus cases.

India is not part of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies but was invited to the talks by Britain, which holds the rotating presidency of the organisation throughout 2021.

"Given the prevailing Covid situation, it has been decided that the Prime Minister will not attend the G7 Summit in person," foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

The decision to virtually appear at the leaders' summit in Cornwall in southern England in June comes as India reported nearly 330,000 fresh cases and almost 3,900 new deaths on Monday.

It also follows a virus scare within India's foreign ministry delegation in early May.

Foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who had travelled to Britain for G7 meetings with his counterparts, said then that he would avoid in-person meetings after a possible exposure to positive cases.

India - a country of 1.3 billion people - is the world's second-most infected after the United States with nearly 23 million Covid-19 cases.