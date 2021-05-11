Breaking: Shawwal crescent not sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eidul Fitr on Thursday

Shawwal moon has not been sighted in Saudi Arabia, the Eidul Fitr 2021 will be observed on Thursday, an official statement said.

The announcement was shared on the official Twitter handle of the Haramain Sharifain, saying that the Shawwal moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia and Wednesday would be the last day of Ramadan.

Earlier today, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court had called Muslims in UAE, Qatar, and other Arab states to sight the crescent moon for the month of Shawwal on Tuesday evening.

