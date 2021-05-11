Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,106
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
864,557
308424hr
Sindh
293,426
Punjab
320,851
Balochistan
23,534
Islamabad
78,382
KPK
124,979
Business Recorder Logo
May 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Breaking: Shawwal crescent not sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eidul Fitr on Thursday

  • Shawwal moon has not been sighted in Saudi Arabia, the Eidul Fitr 2021 will be observed on Thursday, an official statement said.
Syed Ahmed Updated 11 May 2021

Shawwal moon has not been sighted in Saudi Arabia, the Eidul Fitr 2021 will be observed on Thursday, an official statement said.

The announcement was shared on the official Twitter handle of the Haramain Sharifain, saying that the Shawwal moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia and Wednesday would be the last day of Ramadan.

Earlier today, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court had called Muslims in UAE, Qatar, and other Arab states to sight the crescent moon for the month of Shawwal on Tuesday evening.

It is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

Saudi Arabia Eidul Fitar Eid al Fitr holiday Eid in Saudi Arabia Shawwal moon sighting

Breaking: Shawwal crescent not sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eidul Fitr on Thursday

Hopes are high for sustainable peace in Afghanistan after COAS-Afghan leadership meeting: FM

OIC condemns escalating Israeli aggression and attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 19000 mark

IMF announces financing plan aimed at Sudan debt relief

Public-private partnership is need of the hour for country's progress: PM

UN Security Council meets on Jerusalem but holds off on statement

US authorizes Pfizer jab for 12-15 year olds as India outbreak rages

Queen re-emerges to outline UK govt's new agenda

Twenty killed as Israel strikes Gaza after Hamas rocket barrage

Hong Kong scraps mandatory vaccines for foreign domestic workers

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters