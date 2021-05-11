Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,306,037 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 158,833,250 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Monday, 10,375 new deaths and 647,178 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 3,876 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 889 and Argentina with 496.

The United States remains the worst-affected country with 582,153 deaths from 32,744,406 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 423,229 deaths from 15,209,990 cases, India with 249,992 deaths from 22,992,517 cases, Mexico with 219,089 deaths from 2,366,496 cases, and the United Kingdom with 127,609 deaths from 4,437,217 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Hungary with 298 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the Czech Republic with 278, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 270, Montenegro 246 and Bulgaria 245.

Europe overall has 1,095,976 deaths from 51,634,229 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 957,585 deaths from 30,012,330 infections, and the United States and Canada 606,808 deaths from 34,031,072 cases.

Asia has reported 384,163 deaths from 30,341,148 cases, the Middle East 135,708 deaths from 8,125,246 cases, Africa 124,737 deaths from 4,644,751 cases, and Oceania 1,060 deaths from 44,477 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.