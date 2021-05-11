ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
May 11, 2021
Palm oil may retest resistance at 4,393 ringgit

  • It is expected to rise to 4,576 ringgit.
Reuters 11 May 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may retest a resistance at 4,393 ringgit per tonne, a break above could lead to a gain at 4,494 ringgit.

The contract is riding on a powerful wave (3)-3, which is unlikely to be disrupted by a deep correction until it shows signs of completion.

The shallow correction triggered by the resistance at 4,393 ringgit may have ended around 4,281 ringgit. The uptrend may have resumed.

A break below 4,281 ringgit could cause a loss into the range of 4,169 ringgit to 4,231 ringgit. On the daily chart, the contract may have completed a pullback towards a former resistance at 4,301 ringgit.

It is expected to rise to 4,576 ringgit.

A further gain above this level is less likely, as the 161.8% level generally works as a strong resistance, which is also strengthened by another one at 4,486 ringgit, the 2008 high.

Most likely, a decent correction would occur in the range of 4,486-4,576 ringgit.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Palm oil may retest resistance at 4,393 ringgit

