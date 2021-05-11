ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Technology

Twitter has got a new feature that lets you monetize your post

  "Tip Jar is an easy way to support the incredible voices that make up the conversation on Twitter. This is a first step in our work to create new ways for people to receive and show support on Twitter – with money," said Esther Crawford, a senior product manager at the company, on Twitter's blog.
Ali Ahmed 11 May 2021

Popular social networking site Twitter have announced to launch a new feature that allows its users to earn money through the platform.

According to media reports, Twitter has introduced a new feature in this regard which has been named Tip Jar. Twitter officials say the Tip Jar feature will provide users with a variety of services, including digital payment accounts in Account Bio.

Using this new feature, users will be able to make payment to the user whose tweet they liked the most.

“Tip Jar is an easy way to support the incredible voices that make up the conversation on Twitter. This is a first step in our work to create new ways for people to receive and show support on Twitter – with money,” said Esther Crawford, a senior product manager at the company, on Twitter's blog.

Currently, payments are allowed via Venmo, PayPal, Bandcamp, Patreon and Cash App.

It is not necessary to always try 280 words on a single subject. These words can be used to give makeup tips to someone or you can analyze a news item. Also, if someone is in financial trouble one can help them out using this feature.

At the moment the feature is available to a limited number of persons and will be introduced to users around the world after it is thoroughly tested.

Twitter has got a new feature that lets you monetize your post

