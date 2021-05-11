World
Israeli-Palestinian violence must 'stop immediately': EU
- "The firing of rockets from Gaza against civilian populations in Israel is totally unacceptable and feeds escalatory dynamics," the spokesman added in a statement.
11 May 2021
BRUSSELS: The "significant upsurge in violence" in the West Bank, in and near Gaza and in east Jerusalem "needs to stop immediately," a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.
"The firing of rockets from Gaza against civilian populations in Israel is totally unacceptable and feeds escalatory dynamics," the spokesman added in a statement.
Government confirms release of another 1100 Pakistani prisoners from Saudi jails
Israeli-Palestinian violence must 'stop immediately': EU
Sindh govt appoints Imran Yaqoob as new Karachi Police Chief
UK Army CDS Gen Nicholas meets COAS Bajwa, discuss Afghan peace process
USEFP closes testing centers on account of nationwide lockdown
Hundreds injured as Israeli forces launch fresh attack on Al Aqsa Mosque compound
Pakistan records less than 100 deaths in a single day, a new low since May 2
Jammu and Kashmir is internationally recognized dispute on UNSC agenda, says Qureshi
At least 11 killed as roadside bomb hits bus in Afghanistan
List of military candidates stirs unease over Iran vote
British opposition leader reshuffles team after poll losses
Seven dead at US birthday party shooting
Read more stories
Comments