ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,993
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
861,473
344724hr
Sindh
292,644
Punjab
319,365
Balochistan
23,447
Islamabad
78,200
KPK
124,484
Copper slips after rallying to peak

Reuters 11 May 2021

LONDON: Copper slipped on Monday after touching a new record peak as bullish investors who recently entered the surging market became nervous about a possible correction.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed to an all-time high of $10,747.50 a tonne during Asian trading after first breaking through a decade-old record on Friday.

Gains had been propelled by investors joining a rally that had already seen year-to-date gains of nearly 40% and some industrial users who had given up waiting for lower prices.

Copper, which had also hit a record high in Shanghai, gave up its gains in European trading and was down 0.4% at $10,374 a tonne by 1600 GMT.

The move followed a retreat by other risky assets such as equity markets and oil.

“What we’re seeing this afternoon is recently established longs getting nervous, not having such a big pain threshold and backing out at the first sign of trouble,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

“And with these kind of high numbers, there’s a very strong temptation to book profits while we wait to get a firm idea about any impact on demand from this price spike.”

Bullish investors had bet that demand for copper will increase further as the world economy recovers from COVID-19 and as investments into green energy sectors ramp up, while prices were also supported by tight supply in the concentrate market.

A group of 15 key copper smelters in China have agreed to cut their purchases of raw material copper concentrate in 2021 by 8.8% year-on-year, state-backed research house Antaike said.

A union representing workers at BHP Group’s Escondida and Spence copper mines in Chile has called for a strike vote among its members after contract negotiations stalled, the union’s president told Reuters.

Other LME metals touched fresh peaks before moving lower - aluminium and zinc hit the highest in around three years while lead rose to the strongest since October 2019.

LME aluminium shed 0.3% to $2,532 a tonne, zinc slipped 0.9% to $2,987, lead dropped 0.9% to $2,215.50, tin dipped 0.1% to $29,780 and nickel gave up 1.9% to $17,745.—Reuters

