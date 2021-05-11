ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,993
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
861,473
344724hr
Sindh
292,644
Punjab
319,365
Balochistan
23,447
Islamabad
78,200
KPK
124,484
Paris wheat drops

Reuters 11 May 2021

HAMBURG: Euronext wheat fell sharply on Monday as rainfall eased crop concerns in France amidst profit-taking after last week’s surge.

September milling wheat on Euronext unofficially closed down 8 euros, or 3.4%, at 224.00 euros ($272.6) a tonne. The contract climbed nearly 6% last week.

Weekend showers in France and rain forecast this week tempered worry about dryness in the European Union’s biggest grain producer. Rain was forecast in the United States, the Black Sea and Brazil’s parched corn belt.

“There’s no longer immediate stress for wheat crops,” a futures dealer said.

Traders were also monitoring the expiry of Euronext May wheat on Monday amid talk of a potentially record volume of physical deliveries. Storage certificates for more than 300,000 tonnes had been registered by Friday. Traders said limited availability and high cash market prices may have encouraged exporters and feed makers to take delivery via Euronext, although some certificates might be cancelled in a volatile market.

The May contract unofficially closed up 1.1% at 246.50 euros. On Friday it hit 270 euros, the highest front-month price since December 2012.

Weather in Sweden has been colder than normal during the spring but some recent rain benefited crops. Spring planting is approaching completion in southern Sweden and is about 75% completed in central Sweden.

“With a higher winter crop area than normal, cold and normal precipitation so far, the prospect for a good crop is given despite some pockets of winter kill in wheat in west and central Sweden,” one Swedish trader said.

The old crop is more or less sold out both from farmers and traders, and the focus now is on the new crop.

“Farmers have up to now sold about 15-20% of the new harvest and are waiting for higher prices before they continue selling on a bigger scale,” the trader added.

New crop 11% protein Swedish milling wheat for September delivery was little changed at around 5 euros a tonne under Euronext December FOB for Handysized vessel shipments.—Reuters

