ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,993
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
861,473
344724hr
Sindh
292,644
Punjab
319,365
Balochistan
23,447
Islamabad
78,200
KPK
124,484
Arabica coffee slips, raw sugar up

Reuters 11 May 2021

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures on ICE were lower on Monday as the market suffered a setback after its recent strong advance to a more than four-year high, while raw sugar edged higher.

July arabica coffee was down 2.45 cents, or 1.6%, at $1.5045 per lb by 1416 GMT, slipping back after climbing to a peak of $1.5540 last week, its highest since January 2017.

Dealers said a short-term setback was not unexpected given the magnitude of recent gains but fundamentals remained supportive, with supplies set to tighten in coming months as production in Brazil declines.

Fitch Solutions said in a report that it was forecasting a global coffee deficit of 6.8 million 60-kg bags in the 2021/22 season, the largest since 2009/10, while adding a lacklustre demand outlook in some key markets would ultimately keep a cap on prices.

July robusta coffee fell by $14, or 0.9%, to $1,525 a tonne.

July raw sugar rose by 0.01 cents, or 0.1%, to 17.50 cents per lb, underpinned by concerns about drier-than-normal weather in top exporter Brazil.

“The market’s focus is still firmly on dry weather in CS (Centre-South) Brazil, with a few funds licking their lips in anticipation of seeing some producers forced to buy back short hedges,” analyst Green Pool said in a weekly note.

August white sugar rose by $1.10, or 0.2%, to $465.80 a tonne.

July London cocoa rose by 6 pounds, or 0.4%, to 1,651 pounds a tonne.

Below average rainfall and hot weather last week in most of Ivory Coast’s cocoa-growing regions could reduce the quality and size of the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday. July New York cocoa rose by $27, or 1.1%, to $2,490 a tonne.—Reuters

