World
At least 11 killed as roadside bomb hits bus in Afghanistan
- The attack in restive Zabul province left another 28 people wounded, interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told reporters.
10 May 2021
KABUL: A roadside bomb struck a bus in Afghanistan overnight killing at least 11 people just hours before the Taliban announced a three-day ceasefire to mark this week's Eid al-Fitr holiday, the interior ministry said Monday.
