Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Sunday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,284,783 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Sunday.

At least 157,563,420 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Saturday, 13,171 new deaths and 775,680 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 4,092, followed by Brazil with 2,202 and the United States with 653.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 581,516 deaths from 32,686,462 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 421,316 deaths from 15,145,879 cases, India with 242,362 deaths from 22,296,414 cases, Mexico with 218,928 deaths from 2,364,617 cases, and the United Kingdom with 127,603 deaths from 4,433,090 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Hungary with 295 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the Czech Republic with 277, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 268, Montenegro 245 and the Republic of North Macedonia 244.

Europe overall has 1,091,469 deaths from 51,478,073 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 952,377 deaths from 29,840,804 infections, and the United States and Canada 606,084 deaths from 33,966,433 cases.

Asia has reported 375,315 deaths from 29,557,792 cases, the Middle East 134,325 deaths from 8,048,698 cases, Africa 124,153 deaths from 4,627,643 cases, and Oceania 1,060 deaths from 43,983 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.