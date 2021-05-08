ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Shah Mahmood Qureshi invites Saudi Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan

  • The two dignitaries agreed to work towards strengthening cordial relations between the two countries.
  • They reviewed every aspect of bilateral relations, discussing ways to enhance cooperation in diverse areas including trade, investment, infrastructure, energy, tourism, and manpower.
Syed Ahmed 08 May 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who accompanied Prime Minister Imran Khan on a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, held a meeting with the Saudi Foreign Minister, His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, in Jeddah.

Qureshi paid rich tribute to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the progress and development of the Kingdom under its visionary leadership. Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked Saudi Arabia for its continued support and cooperation bilaterally, as well as at the international forums.

The two dignitaries agreed to work towards strengthening cordial relations between the two countries. They reviewed every aspect of bilateral relations, discussing ways to enhance cooperation in diverse areas including trade, investment, infrastructure, energy, tourism, and manpower.

The two foreign ministers' sides also discussed ways to provide fresh impetus to existing Pakistan – Saudi Arabia ties. In this regard, they welcomed the signing of the Agreement on Establishing Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council during the ongoing visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The work of the Council, co-chaired by the Prime Minister and the Crown Prince, will be organized into three pillars – political/security, economic, and cultural/social. The Foreign Ministers on both sides will lead the work of the Politic/Security pillar, while their respective foreign ministries will act as the focal point for the Council.

Foreign Minister Qureshi lauded the positive contribution of the Pakistani Diaspora in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia towards the development and progress of both countries. He emphasized the need for nurturing and strengthening people-to-people linkages, as well as facilitating travel between the two countries.

Views were exchanged on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed HH Prince Faisal on the human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, stressed the need for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and stressed the importance for India to create enabling environment for dialogue and diplomacy. He also outlined Pakistan’s consistent efforts to support the ongoing peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that Pakistan was focused on geo-economics, connectivity, and efforts for peace within and beyond for the betterment and progress of Pakistan, its people, as well as the people of other countries in the region. HH Prince Faisal appreciated Pakistan’s approach and highlighted Kingdom’s efforts for peace in the region. Foreign Minister Qureshi lauded the positive role being played by the Kingdom for promoting peace, security, and development in the region.

Foreign Minister Qureshi renewed cordial invitation to His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to visit Pakistan at the earliest opportunity, which he accepted graciously. The Saudi Foreign Minister added that he will soon send a delegation of senior officials to Pakistan to prepare for the visit.

The Foreign Minister is accompanying the Prime Minister of Pakistan on his official visit to Saudi Arabia from 7-9 May 2021.

