What will happen to your WhatsApp account after May 15?

Globe leading social media platform, WhatsApp has issued a statement to users stating that if the user does not accept the new privacy policy, their account will not be deleted on May 15.

“No one will have their accounts deleted or lose functionality of WhatsApp on May 15th because of this update.

“For the last several weeks we've displayed a notification in WhatsApp providing more information about the update. After giving everyone time to review, we're continuing to remind those who haven’t had the chance to do so to review and accept. After a period of several weeks, the reminder people receive will eventually become persistent,” said WhatsApp in a statement.

WhatsApp says that if a user does not accept the policy, they will be repeatedly reminded by sending a notification that if they do not accept the new terms, they will not be able to access their chat list initially.

You won’t be able to access your chat list, but you can still answer incoming phone and video calls. If you have notifications enabled, you can tap on them to read or respond to a message or call back a missed phone or video call.

After a few weeks of limited functionality, you won’t be able to receive incoming calls or notifications and WhatsApp will stop sending messages and calls to your phone.

You can export your chat history on Android or iPhone, and download a report of your account.

You can export your chats and download a report of your account on your own. If you need help downloading a report of your account or deleting your account, you can contact us here.

WhatsApp won’t delete your account if you don’t accept the update.

Keep in mind that separately, our existing policy related to inactive users will apply.

If you’d like to delete your account on Android, iPhone, or KaiOS, we hope you reconsider. Deleting your account is something we can’t reverse as it erases your message history, removes you from all of your WhatsApp groups, and deletes your WhatsApp backups.

A few months ago, WhatsApp introduced a new privacy policy for users, under which people's data was to be shared with Facebook, and if a user refused to accept this condition, his WhatsApp would immediately Would be deleted