Technology

Turkish app introduces new feature of group chats

Recorder Report 08 May 2021

KARACHI: Having witnessed 2 million downloads in Pakistan and 80 million downloads globally, Turkey’s secure life and communication platform BiP now introduced its new feature, allowing users to convey their group chats easily from other applications.

Reaching out to 80 million users globally, BiP sustains innovative investments and introduces group chat import enabling users to move their existing group and individual chats including videos and photographs automatically at once.

Unlike other applications, users are not obliged to manually add every fellow user one by one as BiP handles the import directly by adding all participants in.

Commenting on the most recent feature of BiP, Burak AKINCI, CEO of BiP, said: “Digitization is becoming a norm rapidly. A messaging application is not only a messaging application anymore but more of a living ecosystem via we communicate, work and trade. Users need to feel safe and secure in that ecosystem. In an era where we are under continuous cyber-crime threats as businesses and individuals, consumers’ protection and consent are critical. Data ethics and security has paramount importance for us. A protected and seamless migration experience is a symbol for our dedication in a thorough and fulfilled CX.”

Underlining the importance of the Pakistani market, AKINCI said: “Exceptional relations between our countries have been a great motivation for us from the day one. In just a couple of months we have reached more than 2 million downloads with very high rates of like scores in various platforms.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

