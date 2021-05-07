ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,677
14024hr
Pakistan Cases
850,131
429824hr
Sindh
289,646
Punjab
314,517
Balochistan
23,016
Islamabad
77,414
KPK
122,520
Business Recorder Logo
May 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm jumps 5pc, eyes biggest weekly gain in two decades on supply concerns

  • The futures contract was set for a 14.4% rise for the week, its biggest since 2001.
  • Palm oil is being supported by a rally in the global agricultural market led by Chicago corn and soybean futures, which are trading at multi-year highs.
Reuters Updated 07 May 2021

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures jumped 5% on Friday, climbing to their highest level since 2008 and recording their biggest weekly gain since 2001, underpinned by growing concerns over global supplies.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange last traded up 210 ringgit, or 5% ringgit, at 4,425 ringgit ($1,076.64) a tonne. The third-month contract hit its highest since March 2008 at 4,434 rinngit a tonne.

"Palm prices are high now fuelled by a second day of triple digit gains on Dalian and higher soybean oil close on CBOT but palm fundamentals remain the same," said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics. "Some cash prices moved a notch higher, noticeably palm olein spot was up $35 from yesterday's last prices."

The futures contract was set for a 14.4% rise for the week, its biggest since 2001.

The contract for spot-month May delivery was trading at a record high of 4,885 ringgit a tonne.

Palm oil is being supported by a rally in the global agricultural market led by Chicago corn and soybean futures, which are trading at multi-year highs.

"CPO futures opened gap higher on second straight day following persistently bullish momentum in global soybean oil and rapeseed oil markets, renewed palm oil buying from China and a strong undercurrent in Chinse RBD palm olein, soyoil and rapeseed oil futures, creating more hedge opportunities which could attract fresh buying," edible oil brokerage Sunvin said in a note.

China's soybean imports in April rose 11% from the same month a year earlier, boosted by the arrival of some delayed Brazilian cargoes, customs data showed on Friday.

China, the world's top importer of soybeans, brought in 7.45 million tonnes of the oilseed in April, up from 6.714 million tonnes a year earlier, according to General Administration of Customs data.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 1.9%, and its palm oil contract gained 2.6%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 1.5%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm Oil palm oil imports palm oil industry palm oil prices Palm oil jumps

Palm jumps 5pc, eyes biggest weekly gain in two decades on supply concerns

LHC reserves verdict on removal of Shehbaz Sharif's name from blacklist

PM Khan to leave on three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia today

PM terms Amazon's decision to add Pakistan to its sellers’ list 'great development'

Govt kicks off local production, packaging of China's CanSino vaccine jabs

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal's name put on ECL

US not planning to shoot down errant Chinese rocket: defence chief

Housing sector to fuel economy, create jobs: PM

Tarin covers a lot of targeted subsidy ground

Punjab Peri-Urban Low-Cost Housing Scheme aims to facilitate salaried, working class, says PM

Banks disburse Rs 12bn under Prime Minister's Housing Program

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters