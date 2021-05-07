CBOT soybeans may rise to $16.18-3/4

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean July contract may break a resistance at $15.96-3/4 per bushel and rise to $16.18-3/4.

The contract is riding on a wave 5, which is unfolding towards a range of $15.96-3/4 to $16.18-3/4. A rising trendline points to a higher target of $16.32-1/4.

A correction from the current level will be regarded as a pullback towards the former resistance at $15.74-3/4, now a support.

A break below $15.74-3/4 could cause a fall into $15.39 to $15.61-1/4. On the daily chart, the uptrend is developing within a rising channel, which points to a target of $16.41-3/4.

The contract has broken a resistance at $15.73. It is expected to test the next resistance at $16.41-3/4, a break above which could lead to a gain to $17.26-1/2.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.